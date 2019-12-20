Resident Evil 3: a trailer dedicated to Carlos is coming?

Share it:

As reported by Residence of Evil Capcom could have in the program the imminent publication of a new trailer of Resident Evil 3 Remake focused on the character of Carlos. When will the video arrive? Let's try to understand it.

The video could arrive by the end of the month or at the latest in the first few weeks of 2020. The most likely hypothesis is that the clip can be shown this weekend at Jump Festa, an event dedicated to anime, manga, Japanese pop culture and video games. It is not excluded that Capcom may have chosen a different occasion maybe not tied to specific fairs, preferring to broadcast the trailer in complete autonomy on its social channels and on the Resident Evil website.

Resident Evil 3 was announced at the State of Play on December 10, the game is scheduled for April 3, 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Along with the remake of RE3 Nemesis the Resident Evil REsistance multiplayer experience will also arrive, apparently not available individually. Resident Evil 3 Remake will not be identical to the original, the Osaka house has modified some aspects of production to make the game more fluid than the version released in 1999 on PS One.

