Resident Evil 3: a mod allows you to play as Milla Jovovich

You would like to play Resident Evil 3 Nemesis as Alice / Milla Jovovich instead of in the guise of Jill Valentine? It is now possible thanks to a PC mod that replaces Jill's model with that of the protagonist of the Resident Evil films.

On NexusMod you will find the Milla Jovovich mod for Resident Evil 3, a simple polygonal model that replaces the original one, to install the mod just download the file, open Fluffyquack's Mod Manager and copy the Alice_By_DarknessValtier.rar file in the modmanagerGamesRE3RMods folder, done this Jill will be entirely replaced by Alice.

As noted by the author, the skin it might generate some bugs and glitches especially during the interaction with characters or objects of the scenario, there are no solutions to these problems and if you just need to uninstall the mod to avoid these inconveniences.

In recent weeks the community has indulged with the mods for Resident Evil 3, among many we mention Jill Classic and the mod Resident Evil 3 x Dino Crisis which adds the dinosaurs taken from the famous Capcom game. The Osaka house, on the other hand, has no DLC or expansion plans for Resident Evil 3, the RE3 project is completed and no further content is planned.