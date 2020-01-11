Resident Evil 2 Remake elected game of the year by Metacritic users

Share it:

With 2019 now behind, Metacritic users have been called to vote for the best video games of the year. The vote crowned Resident Evil 2 Remake, who managed to gather over two thousand preferences!

Capcom's survival horror, released in January 2019, has surpassed the fierce competition of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, winner of the GOTY award at the Game Awards 2019, and Death Stranding, which instead was elected best game of 2019 by the editorial staff and users of Everyeye. Below you will find the complete ranking, ordered according to the preferences of Metacritic users (in brackets the Meta Score):

(91) Resident Evil 2 – 2,088 votes (90) Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – 1,813 votes (82) Death Stranding – 1,298 votes (89) Fire Emblem: Three Houses – 906 votes (80) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – 777 votes (86) The Outer Worlds – 736 votes (82) Control – 710 votes (88) Devil May Cry 5 – 628 votes (86) Luigi's Mansion 3 – 589 votes (80) Pokemon Sword / Pokemon Shield – 549 votes (91) Elysium Disco – 522 votes (88) Super Mario Maker 2 – 385 votes (80) Call Of Duty Modern Warfare – 345 votes (87) Astral Chain – 333 votes (83) Kingdom Hearts 3 – 324 votes

Do you agree with the ranking? We take this opportunity to remind you that the same Metacritic users have elected The Last of Us game of the decade, and that the nominations for the DICE Awards 2019 (awards in February) and the nominations for GDC Choice Awards 2020 (awards in March) have recently been announced ).