Resident Evil 2 Remake: Ada Wong reinterpreted in two splendid cosplay

Video game models Alice Spiegel and Ksana Stankevich drew inspiration from Resident Evil 2 Remake's fascinating Ada Wong to reinterpret it in a sensational double cosplay.

Wearing the red fire dress by Ada Wong, Alice and Ksana have created two photographic sets that reflect the digital character of the original Resident Evil 2 and its 2019 Remake in an almost perfect way. The two fans of the Capcom action horror series showed their work on their respective social profiles and met , as it was logical to expect, the favor of their followers and the entire community of Resident Evil fans.

We leave you to the shots of the cosplayers and invite you to let us know with a comment which of the two, in your opinion, knew reinterpreting Ada Wong in the best way and the atmospheres that characterized the RE2 adventure.

While we're at it, we remind you that the next chapter of the series, Resident Evil 3 Remake, is scheduled for launch for the April 3, 2020 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.