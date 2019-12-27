Resident Evil 2: a mod plays as Ellie from The Last of Us

Share it:

The user Darknessvaltier has released a new mod of Resident Evil 2 Remake which allows you to play as Ellie of The Last of Us. If you are curious to see the final result in action, you can take a look at the video shown at the top of the news.

Ellie first appeared in The Last of Us when she was still a young girl, and she will be the absolute protagonist of the highly anticipated The Last of Us Part 2 arriving on May 29, 2020 on PlayStation 4.

The new mod published by Darknessvaltier allows us to play as Ellie in the remake of Resident Evil 2 on PC, simply replacing the costume of "Elza Walker" by Claire Redfield with the polygonal model of the girl from The Last of Us.

The mod in question can be downloaded at the following address. All you have to do to play Ellie in Resident Evil 2 Remake on PC, therefore, is to download and install the mod, and finally select the "Elza Walker" costume for Claire Redfield. What do you think of the work done by Darknessvaltier?

Speaking of new releases coming in 2020, remember that the series of Resident Evil is preparing to welcome a title eagerly awaited by fans. We are of course talking about the Resident Evil 3 remake, scheduled for release on April 3, 2020 on PS4, Xbox One and PC.