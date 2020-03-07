resemblance of Tom Holland and Chris Pratt with their characters

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

'Onward' is the new bet of Pixar and Disney, and comes with very good reviews, highlighting it as a great adventure movie. In addition, in this case, Pixar has surrounded itself with a cast of luxury voices: Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, Octavia Spencer, Julia Louis-Dreyfus… and interestingly, the characters are very similar (if not traced) to their voice over.

Normally, the studios themselves design the protagonists of the films and, after the design process, then the search for the actors that will give them life begins. But it is that in the case of 'Onward', the resemblance is so amazing that it seems that it has been the other way around.

Disney

As we see in the picture, Tom Hollad and Ian have an amazing resemblance, and it's hard to imagine another actor in the role. Kori Rae, producer of 'Onward', and Dan Scanlon, directorThey explain to us exclusively how the design process was and why they thought of Chris Pratt and Tom Holland to star in the film.

What is 'Onward' about?

Set in a suburban fantasy world, two teenage elf brothers, Ian and Barley Lightfoot, embark on an adventure in which they set out to discover if there is still some magic in the world that allows them to spend a final day with their father, who He died when they were still too young to remember.

The film premieres this March 6, 2020.