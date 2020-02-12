Entertainment

Reprint of Vol. 4 of EDENS ZERO is available, here's where to replace the defective copies

February 12, 2020
Maria Rivera
Star Comics recently returned to the problem concerning Volume 4 of EDENS ZERO, communicating how to replace the product. Below you can read the press release sent to us by the publishing house.

"Following a printing error on page 89 of volume n. 4 of EDEN ZERO, we have reprinted the volume, which is now again available in the correct version. Defective copies of the aforementioned register may be replaced in the following ways:

  • Who bought the comic book you can return it where you purchased it and receive the reprinted volume.
  • Who made the purchase through other circuits (such as the newsstand) will receive the correct copy by following one of these methods: 1) Present the failed volume at the stand of Edizioni Star Comics or Star Shop Distribuzione during the main comics fairs that will take place in 2020; 2) Go to one of the comics shops that will collaborate in the replacement campaign and return the cover (barcode side) after booking the volume in question.
The participating comics shops will communicate their participation in the replacement campaign through their social channels".

And what do you think of it? Will you replace the Volume or will you keep it despite its peculiarity? Let us know with a comment! In case you were interesting in the work of Hiro Mashima then, we advise you to take a look at our preview of EDENS ZERO.

