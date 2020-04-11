Reporter for Paola Rojas catches COVID-19

Share it:

Arely Melo, a journalist who is part of the work team of the also Paola Rojas, has a coronavirus COVID-19, as confirmed by herself through a video that she places on her personal Instagram account.

The journalist Arely Melo relates that she made a trip to Africa with a stopover in New York and on that journey she could have been infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus.

On March 22, I returned from Africa and decided to isolate myself voluntarily, without symptoms, only preventing because I had been exposed to many people, airports and flights, "Arely mentions in the video.

And the first symptoms of COVID-19 began to be felt on March 27, he stresses, including eyelid pain, exhaustion, cough, fever and excruciating headache.

Arely went to perform the tests and upon receiving the results they told her that she was indeed a carrier of COVID-19.

Paola Rojas, for her part, immediately showed Arely her moral support and has been on the lookout for her health.

I have taken him to that little chair that is at the door of his apartment, food, flowers, little notes and we have prepared this video with great care for you, ”said the journalist.









Despite the illness, Arely remains positive and writes on Instagram that her body today makes one of the most beautiful, but difficult trips.

He is understanding and fighting against a new virus for which there is still no treatment … but it is going well, every day I wake up with pain in some part of the body, I lose kilos, hair but I never want to heal. "

