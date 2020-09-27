Rent-A-Girlfriend, official: gorgeous rental girls will be back in Season 2!

The first season of Rent-A-Girlfriend, the anime of TMS Entertainment taken from the manga by Reiji Miyajima, recently concluded with the broadcast of episode 12. A few moments later, the staff asked fans to support the work to ensure the production of Season 2, goal reached literally in a snap of fingers.

The second season of Rent-A-Girlfriend is official, and presumably will arrive on Crunchyroll in the course of 2021. After a slightly uphill start, the harem managed to capture the interest of viewers, mainly thanks to the charisma of the four girls and the absurd amount of hilarious misunderstandings present in the first episodes.

The staff reacted enthusiastically, celebrating the announcement on social media and even managing to fly into Twitter trends in Japan. Below you can take a look at the first Key Visual of the second season, as well as tweets from the author and the animation supervisor. Miyajima, in particular, wrote: “I am writing to you after watching episode 12, the second season has been officially confirmed! We also ended up at the top of Twitter trends with over 60,000 posts! A wonderful ending to a wonderful adaptation. I’m so happy, see you in Season 2! And thanks again for your support!“.

Of course, the arrival of a second season also bodes well as regards the sales of the manga, which will most likely register an increase over the next few months. We remind you that the first season of Rent-A-Girlfriend will soon be available on Blu-ray, and that in Japan the boxes will include a sexy illustration of Chizuru Mizuhara.