Entertainment

Rent-A-Girlfriend: new trailer and live streaming for the harem coming out in July

June 7, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The website dedicated to the anime adaptation of Kanojo, Okarishimasu (Rent-A-Girlfriend for the western public) has released the extended version of the teaser trailer last May, confirming the release date of the series and the arrival of a new, important event. The clip also reveals the voice of the protagonist Kazuya Kinoshita.

By event we mean a direct streaming organized to advertise the anime, scheduled for June 13 at 20:00 together with the four actresses who will give the voice to the protagonists. During the live the girls will answer questions from fans and reveal some curiosities about the series.

Among other news, it has been confirmed that Kazuomi Koga (Rainy Cocoa, Welcome to Rainy Color) will direct the anime at the animation studio TMS Entertainment (Dr. Stone, Fruits Basket), and that Mitsutaka Hirota (Anime-Gataris, Nanbaka, The Prince of Tennis II) will take care of the script. The character design will be supervised by Kanna Hirayama, while HYADAIN will compose the music.

READ:  Kaguya-sama: Love is War, the author answers questions from drunk fans!

For the uninitiated, remember that the plot of Rent-A-Girlfriend follows the adventures of Kazuya Kinoshita, a twenty year old boy who after being dumped by his girlfriend Mami decides to sign up for an online service for rent a girlfriend. Kazuya pays 5000 yen to buy a few hours of the beauty time Chizuru Mizuhara and after the first date, he falls in love with it.

And what do you think of it? Are you curious to find out more? Let us know with a comment!

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.