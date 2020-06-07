Rent-A-Girlfriend: new trailer and live streaming for the harem coming out in July

Share it:

The website dedicated to the anime adaptation of Kanojo, Okarishimasu (Rent-A-Girlfriend for the western public) has released the extended version of the teaser trailer last May, confirming the release date of the series and the arrival of a new, important event. The clip also reveals the voice of the protagonist Kazuya Kinoshita.

By event we mean a direct streaming organized to advertise the anime, scheduled for June 13 at 20:00 together with the four actresses who will give the voice to the protagonists. During the live the girls will answer questions from fans and reveal some curiosities about the series.

Among other news, it has been confirmed that Kazuomi Koga (Rainy Cocoa, Welcome to Rainy Color) will direct the anime at the animation studio TMS Entertainment (Dr. Stone, Fruits Basket), and that Mitsutaka Hirota (Anime-Gataris, Nanbaka, The Prince of Tennis II) will take care of the script. The character design will be supervised by Kanna Hirayama, while HYADAIN will compose the music.

For the uninitiated, remember that the plot of Rent-A-Girlfriend follows the adventures of Kazuya Kinoshita, a twenty year old boy who after being dumped by his girlfriend Mami decides to sign up for an online service for rent a girlfriend. Kazuya pays 5000 yen to buy a few hours of the beauty time Chizuru Mizuhara and after the first date, he falls in love with it.

And what do you think of it? Are you curious to find out more? Let us know with a comment!