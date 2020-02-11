Entertainment

         Renovated 'The Good Doctor': Shaun Murphy will continue to be our favorite surgeon in a season 4

February 11, 2020
Maria Rivera
Little surprise here, due to how phenomenal the series of doctors is working: ABC has decided to renew 'The Good Doctor' for a season 4 that, surely, we will see from next autumn.

The news comes to celebration mode of episode fifty, issued last night in the US under the title of 'Influence'. Or, at least, coinciding with its issuance. The data speak for themselves: midway through its third season, the series starring Freddie Highmore is the third most watched drama in the chain.


In this season 3, which It is being broadcast in Spain through Telecinco and AXN, one of the central plots revolves around the relationship between Shaun and Carly (Jasika Nicole) with the complications that this entails due to the protagonist's work and autism.

David Shore, who was the head of 'House', captains this medical drama. In the cast we meet Antonia Thomas, Nicholas Gonzalez, Hill Harper, Richard Schiff, Christina Chang, Fiona Gubelmann, Will Yun Lee and Paige Spara.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

