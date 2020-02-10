Reneé Zellweger resurfaces with 'Judy' and wins his 2nd Oscar

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We all fell in love with her as Bridget Jones and saw her win a Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for 'Cold Mountain'. However, over the years Reneé Zellweger became more of a meme than a star. Her great weight loss and aesthetic operations left her unrecognizable. Maybe that was precisely the key. Nothing like doing a biopic and being "unrecognizable" to achieve all the Awards and for having. He put himself in the skin of the very same Judy Garland and he showed us again that singing and touching the cinephile fiber to the Academy bears fruit.

Cynthia Erivo for 'Harriet', Scarlett Johansson for 'Stories of a marriage', Saoirse Ronan for 'Little Women' and Charlize Theron for 'The scandal' They sound, first, hard competition but the truth is that it has swept It was the great favorite and the Oscars were not surprised. Perhaps his next project should be a second part of that great movie for which Judy Garland should have won her Oscar: Reneé Zellweger stars in "A star has been (re) born." It is just an idea. That was his speech.