Reneé Zellweger resurfaces with 'Judy' and wins his 2nd Oscar

We all fell in love with her as Bridget Jones and saw her win a Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for 'Cold Mountain'. However, over the years Reneé Zellweger became more of a meme than a star. Her great weight loss and aesthetic operations left her unrecognizable. Maybe that was precisely the key. Nothing like doing a biopic and being "unrecognizable" to achieve all the Awards and for having. He put himself in the skin of the very same Judy Garland and he showed us again that singing and touching the cinephile fiber to the Academy bears fruit.
Cynthia Erivo for 'Harriet', Scarlett Johansson for 'Stories of a marriage', Saoirse Ronan for 'Little Women' and Charlize Theron for 'The scandal' They sound, first, hard competition but the truth is that it has swept It was the great favorite and the Oscars were not surprised. Perhaps his next project should be a second part of that great movie for which Judy Garland should have won her Oscar: Reneé Zellweger stars in "A star has been (re) born." It is just an idea. That was his speech.
Thanks to the Academy, thanks for inviting me, for giving me some of the most significant experiences of my life. It is an honor to be in the company of the rest of the nominees. It has been a privilege to work with the film team and I am very proud to be in it. Thank you to everyone who has worked so hard to pay tribute to Judy Garland. Thanks to my agent for making me dream further, to my parents, who came with nothing believing in the American dream, here is the proof. Your love makes me feel that everything is possible. All this year celebrating Judy Garland has reminded me that our heroes unite us, they inspire us. When we talk about heroes, we agree. This unites us and encourages us, Bob Dylan, Scorsese, Fred Rogers … Judy Garland did not receive this honor during his life but I am sure that this moment is part of his legacy and his generosity of spirit. Judy Garland is one of those heroes who unite and define us, this is for you, thank you very much and good night.
Add Comment