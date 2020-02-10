Renée Zellweger is the Best Actress at the Oscar Awards for Judy

Share it:

Los Angeles California.- The beautiful Renée Zellweger won the Oscar Award Sunday Night as "Best Actress" for her excellent acting work in "Judy", a dramatic biographical film about the American singer and actress Judy Garland, directed by the filmmaker Rupert Gool.

Renée Zellweger (who had already received an Oscar Award for "Best Supporting Actress" for "Returning to Cold Mountain" in 2004) beat actresses Cynthia Erivo ("Harriet"), Saoirse Ronan ("Little Women"), Scarlett Johansson ( "Story of a marriage") and Charlize Theron ("The scandal"). It should be noted that Renée was the favorite to take the golden statuette granted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

In one part of her speech, the award-winning actress as "Best Actress" recognized her fellow actresses who were nominated along with her in this category; He also expressed:

To all my fellow immigrants who believed in the American dream, how about this?

Renée Zellweger achieved worldwide fame with her role in "Bridget Jones's Diary," however, the Oscar nominee has already done numerous projects on four occasions, in which she has made clear her ability to reinvent herself and build characters that trap the viewer , such as "Roxie" in "Chicago" or "Dorothy" in "Jerry Maguire".