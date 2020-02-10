TV Shows

Renée Zellweger is the Best Actress at the Oscar Awards for Judy

February 10, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

Los Angeles California.- The beautiful Renée Zellweger won the Oscar Award Sunday Night as "Best Actress" for her excellent acting work in "Judy", a dramatic biographical film about the American singer and actress Judy Garland, directed by the filmmaker Rupert Gool.

Renée Zellweger (who had already received an Oscar Award for "Best Supporting Actress" for "Returning to Cold Mountain" in 2004) beat actresses Cynthia Erivo ("Harriet"), Saoirse Ronan ("Little Women"), Scarlett Johansson ( "Story of a marriage") and Charlize Theron ("The scandal"). It should be noted that Renée was the favorite to take the golden statuette granted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

In one part of her speech, the award-winning actress as "Best Actress" recognized her fellow actresses who were nominated along with her in this category; He also expressed:

To all my fellow immigrants who believed in the American dream, how about this?

Photo: Kevin Winter / AFP

Renée Zellweger achieved worldwide fame with her role in "Bridget Jones's Diary," however, the Oscar nominee has already done numerous projects on four occasions, in which she has made clear her ability to reinvent herself and build characters that trap the viewer , such as "Roxie" in "Chicago" or "Dorothy" in "Jerry Maguire".

. (tagsToTranslate) Oscar Awards 2020 (t) Renée Zellweger

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.