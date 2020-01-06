Renée Zellweger for 'Judy', Best Leading Actress in Drama

Share it:

Renée Zellweger is back, the eternal Bridget Jones has been reaping great criticism since the first passes of 'Judy', the film in which she gives life to Judy Garland, the eternal singer and actress. The biopics, especially as far as movie legends are concerned, they always like prizes a lot and this has not been the exception.

But the actress did not have an easy competition, she has had to impose on names like Scarlett Johansson for 'History of a marriage' and Saoirse Ronan for 'Little Women'. He also competed for Charlize Theron for 'The Scandal' and Cynthia Erivo for 'Harriet'. 'Judy', directed by Rupert Goold, will arrive at our cinemas on January 31. That is when we will have the opportunity to see how Zellweger brings the eternal Judy Garland back to life.