Renato Novara: Luffy’s voice guest on Everyeye’s Twitch channel on August 26th

With the arrival of ONE PIECE: Stampede in Italian cinemas last year, Everyeye had the honor of offering you an interview with Renato Novara. The voice actor is famous in Italy for having given voice to a lot of characters and this appointment among our pages will be repeated in a few days.

On Wednesday 26 August, from 9:00 pm to 10:00 pm, Renato Novara will be a live guest on Everyeye’s Twitch channel. The voice actor will be welcomed by our Francesco Fossetti and Gabriele Laurino, who will talk with him about all the most iconic characters he has been the voice of in his career.

We will initially focus on a very recent work, namely the dub of Oozora Tsubasa in the remake of Holly and Benji started on Italia 1 in December 2019, slowly taking steps backwards passing through his roles in the world of anime with Tanjiro Kamado of Demon Slayer, Luffy of ONE PIECE and Edward Elric of Fullmetal Alchemist.

Not just anime, because Renato Novara distinguished himself for being the voice of one of the most famous characters in the world of video games in recent years: Ezio Auditore, the Florentine who later became an assassin in Assassin’s Creed 2 and who we were able to listen to again in Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood. A quote also goes to the character of Ted Mosby, star of one of the sitcoms that has made a splash in recent years, How I Met Your Mother.

So remember the appointment for Wednesday 26 at 9 pm on the Twitch channel of Everyeye and come and discover the most important roles of Renato Novara.