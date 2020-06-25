Renato Novara: discovering 5 top roles of the voice actor of Luffy and Edward Elric

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Renato Novara is one of the most popular voice actors of the moment. In the Italian panorama, in fact, he has been dealing with or is dealing with particularly important roles. From ONE PIECE in Naruto, passing through the older Fullmetal Alchemist, MÄR and Yu-Gi-Oh!, we discover the five most important roles of this phenomenal voice actor.

Renato Novara 's voice is closely linked with Edward Elric, protagonist of Fullmetal Alchemist . The voice actor gave the voice to the steel alchemist in all its animated forms, from the first series to Brotherhood, passing through the various feature films.

. The voice actor gave the voice to the steel alchemist in all its animated forms, from the first series to Brotherhood, passing through the various feature films. Staying within the 2000s, let's move on to Gantz. The protagonist of the anime taken from Hiroya Oku's manga has the voice of Renato Novara. Kei Kurono has his voice in all 26 episodes of the production.

in all 26 episodes of the production. We then move on to one of the most famous souls on the globe, ONE PIECE. Here Novara took over from Luigi Rosa as the voice of Monkey D. Luffy , the protagonist with the straw hat. All episodes from 256 onwards have Luffy in his voice and of course he also voiced Odr in the Thriller Bark saga.

, the protagonist with the straw hat. All episodes from 256 onwards have Luffy in his voice and of course he also voiced Odr in the Thriller Bark saga. Moving on to much more recent times there is the Demon Slayer phenomenon. The anime that can also be seen voiced on VVVVID has the protagonist Tanjiro Kamado voiced by Novara .

. Finally, in Italy in recent months the remake of Holly and Benji has arrived, this time titled Captain Tsubasa as in the original. Oozora Tsubasa has changed her voice and in this new version it is Renato Novara who acts as a voice actor.

Obviously the presence of Renato Novara in the world of anime is not limited to these roles: in Naruto he gave voice to Choji Akimichi, and is also remembered for Luke of Yu-Gi-Oh, Eisuke Hondo of Detective Conan and various series gym leaders of Pokémon. What is your favorite role as Novara?