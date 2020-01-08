Renata Notni steals Belinda's beauty by posing together

Share it:

It seems that Belinda is ceasing to be the beautiful and sexy girl of social networks, because a photo that was published a few days ago would make it clear that she interpreted her as My Beautiful Betrayal, would have competition with the actress Renata Notni.

It turns out that both girls were part of a makeup campaign where they posed together, but it seems that Renata's beauty left Belinda's very low, because they considered her much more natural and unique starting a tremendous battle between the belifans and the young woman.

"First time my Beli was overshadowed", "Beautiful Renata if I overshadow Belinda", "Wow Renata spectacular I think Belinda did not fare so well in those photos with that beautiful brunette you opaque literal and that you are beautiful" , say some of the comments.

To make matters worse Belinda has given much to talk about in recent months and is that Lupillo Rivera uncovered the romance he had with her when they started recordings in La Voz Azteca where both artists participated as coaches.

Meanwhile 25-year-old Renata prefers to be away from the controversy and focus on her projects, some of them have been Zip Code, The Force of Destiny, and For Loving Without Law where she has been very successful to date.

It is worth mentioning that one of Belinda's most popular battles due to her beauty has been with Eiza González, although it is said that it all started due to an ex-boyfriend with which both women dated years ago, but in the end they preferred to leave the controversy because they were in important projects at that time.