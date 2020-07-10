Remothered Broken Porcelain: the release of Italian horror has been postponed

Share it:

The Italian horror of Darril Arts Remotherd Broken Porcelainunfortunately, it has just added to the long list of games that have been postponed in recent months.

Announced less than a month ago on the occasion of the Future Game Show, the release date of Remothered: Broken Porcelain has been postponed by almost two months. Initially scheduled for August 25, it has now been set at October 20 of this year. The announcement came with an official press release from Modus Games, the game's publisher. "We are excited to invite you to this magnificent chapter in the story of Remothered, but it is important for us to give you the experience you deserve. Additional time for finishing and to compensate for the lengthening of development due to the current global situation will help us to do just that. "

Not all evils come to harm. As Modus Games points out, with this postponement players will have the opportunity to venture into the Ashmann Inn during the scariest time of the yearor Halloween. Before leaving, we advise you – if you haven't already done so – to watch our Video Interview with Chris Darril, the creator of Remothered Broken Porcelain.