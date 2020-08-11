Remothered Broken Porcelain: the mysteries of the Ashmann Inn in the Italian horror video

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The authors of Darril Arts and Stormind Games pack a new video of Remothered Broken Porcelain to show us the haunting residents of the Ashmann Inn, the dark microcosm that will be the backdrop to their next horror adventure for PC and consoles.

The new trailer proposed by the authors of Tormented Fathers thus plunges us back into the digital nightmare of the Ashmann Inn to familiarize us with the residents of the facility.

With Broken Porcelain, the Darril Arts team (here you can find our video interview with Game Director Chril Darril) will try to evolve and expand the playful, narrative and content experience of the first act of the Remothered horror series. One of the most interesting novelties of the project will concern the possibility for users to approach the challenges offered by the title in a decidedly more "direct" way.

To break the rhythm and tension of the stealth phases and the daring escapes that characterized the first chapter, the Italian developers will give the protagonist of Broken Porcelain the opportunity to "interact" with the entities that populate the Ashmann inn through a series of skills marked by action. Before leaving you to the video above, we remind you that Remothered Broken Porcelain is scheduled for release on October 20 this year on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. To find out more about this title, we invite you to read our special on the nightmare hotel of Remothered Broken Porcelain.