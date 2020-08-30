Remothered Broken Porcelain: the hotel of horrors in the Gamescom video

Share it:

Absolutely not being able to miss the appointment with the audience of Gamescom 2020, the Italian authors of Darril Arts and Stormind Games publish a new video of Remothered Broken Porcelain that projects us into the dark dimension of their next horror adventure.

The movie packaged by the authors of Tormented Fathers takes us back to the shadow of the Ashmann Inn to familiarize us with the disturbing residents of this structure. The intent of the team led by Chris Darril is to further evolve and stratify the experience offered by the first chapter of Remothered for increase its pathos.

In addition to the always welcome increase in the level of detail of the graphic sector, Broken Porcelain promises to give us decidedly more “interactive” settings, with more immersive stealth sessions and a plethora of puzzles to be solved by interacting with the tenants of the Ashmann inn. The composer will make the atmosphere of the title even more tense Luca Balboni and the pieces of his soundtrack.

At this point we just have to leave you to the video of Remothered Broken Porcelain, but not before reminding you that the Italian horror will be available from October 20 on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. To find out more about this ambitious project, you can read our special on the hotel of horrors of Remothered Broken Porcelain.