Remothered Broken Porcelain, surprise: Italian horror anticipates the release

After offering us a taste of their horror experience during Gamescom with a gameplay video of Remothered Broken Porcelain, the authors of Darril Arts and Stormind Games, in concert with Modus Games, decide to anticipate the release of their dark-hued adventure on PC and console.

In making the announcement, Modus Vice President of Marketing, Shane Bierwith, explains that “It’s been an incredibly rich month for video games, especially horror games. Anticipating the release of a title is unusual these days, but we want to give all horror fans the opportunity to put in as soon as possible. hands on Broken Porcelain, so they will have even more time to have fun with the many, fabulous games that will come out around Halloween “.

The new marketing date of the second chapter of Tormented Fathers will therefore coincide with the October 13, a week earlier than the latest communications from the Darril Arts team on the release of Broken Porcelain in the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch versions.

To learn more about this ambitious thrilling experience tinged with paranormal and psychological elements, we refer you to our special on the hotel of horrors of Remothered Broken Porcelain and to the analyzes by Alessandro Bruni.