Remothered Broken Porcelain: Christmas is tinged with horror with the new gameplay video

Stormind Games Italian developers wish us happy holidays by making a new gameplay video of the horror movie Remothered Broken Porcelain for PC and console.

In this video, the protagonist of the new experience in dark colors directed by Chris Darril (pseudonym of Mario Christopher Darril Valenti) confronts the disturbing characters that roam in the Ashmann inn and with the mysterious entities that linger in the structure. As this young woman, our task will therefore be to dig into the murky past of the Ashmann Inn and its previous tenants.

The videogame formula chosen by the Italian authors will not differ from the one that outlined the horror experience of Tormented Fathers: yet, the promising innovation elements will be really many, starting from the possibility of joining forces with Lindsay to take on a more "direct" and action attitude with which to break the rhythm of the stealth phases and raise the pathos of the adventure .

The digital thriller by Remothered Broken Porcelain will officially start insummer of next year on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. On these pages you will find our special on Broken Porcelain, an all-Italian horror game.