Remothered Broken Porcelain: a chat with Chris Darril on June 18th

During the recent PC Gaming Show 2020 horror Remothered Broken Porcelain he returned to show himself in a video gameplay which, in addition to showing us the progress made by the Italian development team Darril Arts in collaboration with Stormind Games, also announced the release date.

The sequel to the acclaimed Remothered: Tormented Fathers will be launched on August 25 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Pending release, we are happy to announce that tomorrow June 18 starting at 15:00 we will host on Everyeye's Twitch channel Chris Darril, author from Catania and founder of Darril Arts who wrote and directed the two chapters of the series. An unmissable event, during which he will have the opportunity to exchange a chat with our editorial staff about his new creature, reveal background on the development and answer the questions of the spectators who will intervene in chat during the live broadcast.

Remothered: Broken Porcelain will introduce several changes from its predecessor, both in terms of gameplay and storytelling. The protagonist is Jen, who after being expelled from a female institution is hired as a waitress at the Ashmann Inn, a hotel full of morbid secrets where the girl's dark past re-emerges to torment her until she is forced to flee to save her own life. Waiting for the broadcast, you can read our latest preview of Remothered: Broken Porcelain.