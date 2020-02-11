Remnant From the Ashes: the physical version has a release date!

Share it:

THQ Nordic announced that it has acquired the worldwide distribution rights (excluding Asia) of the physical edition of Remnant From the Ashes, a title published by Perfect World and developed by Gunfire Games, former authors of Darksiders Warmastered Edition, Darksiders 2 Deathinitive Edition and Darksiders 3.

"Remnant From the Ashes is a third-person action survival shooter set in a post-apocalyptic world invaded by monstrous creatures. As one of the last remnants of humanity, you will leave alone or alongside up to two other players to face hordes of mortal enemies and epic bosses, trying to carve out a garrison, rebuild and then take back what has been lost. "

The physical edition will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC from March 17th for the price of 39.99 euros, it is currently unclear whether the retail version will include bonuses such as posters, maps, stickers and other goodies in addition to physical support. The game was launched last August in digital format, to date Remnant From the Ashes has sold a million copies with moderate commercial success, the retail edition will certainly be able to expand the audience of this project.