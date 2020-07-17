Remnant From the Ashes: the new trailer features the Ward Prime base of the DLC Subject 2923

Share it:

Perfect World Entertainment publisher and Gunfire Games developer have released a new trailer for Remnant: From the Ashes which introduces the "Ward Prime" military base available with the next DLC Subject 2923.

As we read in the official description: "The survivors who face the expedition to the world of the military structures of Ward Prime in Subject 2923 they will discover that it contains many unsolved mysteries, including the origins of the Dreamers and the way they are connected to the Root, the evil force that afflicts Earth. In the 1960s, the US military discovered a large alien stone engraved with symbols and a wall covered with strange runes written in an unknown language. When the runes were deciphered, the power of the World Stone and the secret of the creation of the Dreamers, humans linked to powerful powers from other worlds, were revealed. The military established a facility that would become known as Ward Prime".

The DLC Subject 2923 for Remnant: From the Ashes will be launched next August 20 together with the Complete Edition of the game for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC that will include Swamp of Corsus and the same Subject 2923.