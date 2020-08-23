Remnant From the Ashes: revealed the huge number of players who have redeemed it for free

Share it:

Officially ended the promotion with Remnant From the Ashes for free on the Epic Store with Total War Saga Troy, the authors of Gunfire Games reveal the huge number of players who have redeemed the title.

The Texas software house, in concert with the publishers of Perfect World, highlighted the excellent feedback received from fans and the incredible success of the promotional initiative that allowed shooter and soulslike fans to redeem a copy for zero euros di Remnant From the Ashes su PC.

In just seven days of stay in the list of free games of the Epic Games Store, the latest effort in dark colors by the authors of Darksiders 3 has in fact pushed over 10 million users to redeem the title on PC.

Behind the satisfaction shown by Perfect World and Gunfire there is obviously the hope that the significant expansion of the user base could translate into an equally significant increase in sales of additional content such as the Subject 2923 DLC, available August 20 along with the Complete Edition by Remnant From the Ashes which, we remember, includes Swamps of Corsus, the base game and all the updates that have occurred in recent months.