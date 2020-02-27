Remmy Valenzuela, the boy in the hat

Share it:

Guamúchil, Sinaloa.- A few months ago the journalist Pati Chapoy (head of the Ventaneando de TV Azteca program) belittled the musical trajectory of the singer-songwriter Remmy Valenzuela, "I didn't like the boy in the hat, I think it is left, who is it?" Sinaloense interpreter debut as judge of the reality music La Academia. What she did not know is that "the little boy in the hat" has been working hard for 13 years and today, he is one of the great exponents of the Mexican Regional in both Mexico and the United States.

"Thank God we are here giving you the desire, well delighted to be representing the hat everywhere and with great pride, as I said on television just that that did not come out, when I told them that in my land the hat means humility and there To be respected, everyone knows, "said Remmy Valenzuela in an interview minutes before taking the stage of the Guamúchil Carnival 2020.

Remmy Valenzuela started the year with a new album and a new show. Photo: Daniel Ayala / The Debate



The original singer of Guasave, Sinaloa called "The Prince of the Accordion" or "The boy with the hoarse voice", held a spectacular closing of the carnival celebrations in the land of Pedro Infante, where for more than four hours he offered a show Very versatile. He put thousands and thousands of people to sing and dance.

Proud first of all of what we have achieved and what we want to do, we have really wanted it, there are 13 years we have been working, the fruits have been coming out over time.

Remmy Valenzuela "injected" with good energy all the people who came to the Alberto Vega Chávez baseball stadium.

During the talk with the media in his dressing room, he said that very soon they will be listening to new music, among these collaborations in the urban genre, but for lack of time they have not been released, "we are engaged in what we do, with the passing of the months they will know new music that we have, we have a very good duet who will already know it ".

Remmy Valenzuela left a very good taste in the closing of the Guamúchil Carnival 2020.