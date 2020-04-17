Remember when Marvel used a Robert Downey Jr. CGI in Iron Man 3 and no one noticed?

Share it:

The wonders of digital effects never cease to amaze us. With so much time locked up at home due to confinement, many of us are running marathons of our favorite movies, including those of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, something we were planning to do to prepare Black Widow, but … all of Phase 4 has been delayed.

One of these films is Iron Man 3, directed by an unleashed Shane Black, who showed all the wardrobe that Tony Stark had. Precisely of Robert Downey Jr we speak to you today as a result of a viral tweet that he believes to have discovered how the actor's face appeared digitally during a whole scene of the film. The actor, as reported by our IGN colleagues, injured his ankle during filming and his estimated time of discharge was 6 weeks, which compromised the tight filming schedule.

The study chose to shorten deadlines using a fake RDJ. "We were able to rebuild RDJ like Tony Star on set, with the help of a body double and facial captures we did afterward," said Chris Townsend, visual effects supervisor for Iron Man 3.

With the help of Weta DigitalThe production was able to insert Downey Jr. into the key sequences of the film. For example, all that beach scene at the end? All that was filmed with a body double. After production, Weta and the production team took those raw images and digitally fused RDJ's face into the body in a process quite similar to that of Captain America's Chris Evans "strip": The First Avenger.

