Remedy wants to bring Control to PS5 and Xbox Series X, a multiplayer game in the pipeline

It looks like that Remedy do not sit idly by the launch of Control and, according to what the company said in a recent financial report, numerous projects are under development, among which we also find new contents and the next-gen versions of the game starring the beautiful Jesse Fayden.

In addition to the single player campaign of CrossFire X, the new edition of the popular first person shooter that is about to land on Xbox One (its arrival is expected later this year), it seems that the software house has other very interesting projects in the pipeline . Among these we can not fail to mention the game whose code name is Vanguard, an exclusively online title that, according to what Remedy said, will enjoy long-term support and, although only 15 developers are on the project, a playable demo is already available internally. To this is added another title, currently unnamed, on which 20 developers are active and, exactly as seen for Project Vanguard, is in the pre-production phase.

To accompany these three games of course we also find Control, which is preparing to receive others two additional content and, as emerges from the documents published online, also an update for PlayStation 5 is Xbox Series X:

"The high quality of Control, due to its uniqueness and the technologies used, provides us with the perfect opportunity to bring the game to the next generation platforms."

Remedy seems to be very satisfied with the game's sales, which managed to contribute to the company's revenues despite the poor initial sales. Unfortunately, there is no precise information on whether the one the developers are talking about is a free update or a real next-gen version of the game, which could finally take advantage of the Ray Tracing even on consoles. Recall that Control is one of the titles that makes RTX technology one of its strengths and thanks to the next generation hardware it could allow a wider audience to enjoy the benefits of this particular effect.