Remedy, upcoming projects: updates on Vanguard and two other unannounced games!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The team of authors who gave birth to the Control universe are working at full capacity to complete the development of many other three new projects.

On the latter, the management of Remedy Entertainment has recently offered some interesting updates on the occasion of the presentation of the latest fiscal results. We thus learn that the studio is continuing the development of Vanguard, mysterious project based on a team IP. Over the past few months, parts of the game have evolved promisingly, he reports, while others have been revised. Overall, activities are progressing, with developers aiming to blend traditional Remedy-branded storytelling with a multiplayer experience that can boast long-term post launch support.

The latter are then joined by two titles not yet announced and related to same franchise, one of which is smaller. Again, the IP is owned by the Finnish team. To publish the two games entitled and the unknown identity will be Epic Games. The latter is covering the development costs and will also take care of the marketing activities. Once expenses are paid, profits will be split 50% between Epic and Remedy.

Previously, the software house has confirmed that the next Remedy game will be set in the same universe as Control and Alan Wake.