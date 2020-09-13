Remedy turns 25 and gives ‘forever’ Death Rally on PC

Remedy Entertainment, the Finnish software house that gave rise to the Max Payne, Alan Wake and Control series, turns 25 and celebrates this important anniversary with its fans by inviting them to download the PC version of Death Rally for free on Steam.

The initiative launched by the European company to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the opening of the development studios based in Espoo therefore allows us to redeem a completely free copy of Death Rally su Steam.

With the message accompanying the announcement of this promotion, moreover, the curators of the Remedy social networks reiterate that the offer in question will be “perpetual”: starting today, 12 September, the PC version of Death Rally will be free forever.

Those who want to dive into the post-apocalyptic atmosphere of this iconic combat racer with a top view, therefore, you can do it without spending a euro and without any time limit in the use of the digital license. Among the initiatives for the 25 years of Remedy there is also a 75% discount on the usual list price of the Death Rally Remake, which goes from 9.99 euros to 2.49 euros until September 18.

In recent days, Epic also celebrated 25 years of Remedy by packaging a video that traces the history of the Finnish development house and announcing a collaboration for the joint creation of a new nextgen video game: it is not yet clear, however, if the title in question will be part of the previous Remedy series or if it will represent a completely new intellectual property.