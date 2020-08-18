Remedy: not just CrossfireX, will the next game be an FPS?

Share it:

A few days after the reveal of the new Control expansion called AWE, Remedy she returned to talk about the projects in the pipeline at the studio. In fact, we know that the company is working on the CrossfireX single player campaign, but precise details are not known on the other titles in development.

Interviewed by Edge, Thomas Puha, head of communications of the Finnish company, has revealed that among the possible upcoming games there could also be one first person shooter. The game in question would be possible mainly thanks to the experience accumulated by the development studio during the work on the shooter arriving exclusively on Xbox One.

Here are Puha's words:

"We have spent a lot of time on the first person animations and I think they are well done. How does the weapon look? How is the feeling of the shot? If these aspects do not meet certain quality standards, then you cannot make an FPS."

"We all play a lot of first person shooters and the way you aim and hit your target plays a huge role, but it's really hard to get these aspects of the gameplay right."

"An FPS? Never say never. We have dedicated a lot of our time to creating the tools that are useful for creating a game in first person. Once we have the right tools, why not take advantage of them to create something that can exploit them?"

It therefore seems that Remedy may be interested in making a first person shooter and that such a game is already in development.

