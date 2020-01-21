Remedy interested in a Control movie with the screenwriter of Rogue One

Share it:

Last year Remedy Entertainment did their thing with the fantastic Control, a science fiction story with a lot of paranormal element and some very interesting characters. Easily a project that could end up on the big screen with the right managers.

By asking screenwriter Gary Whitta, on Twitter, what movie based on a videogame he would like to see and if he would write it, his answer was: "Control. What if", which quickly caught the attention of Thomas Puha, communications director in the development studio that owns this license.

After this brief conversation they both went to the private messaging of the social network to discuss the issue and who knows if there will end up coming out a Control-based movie that opens in a few years.

Whitta is mostly known for writing Rogue One, for many one of the best Star Wars movies since the license returned to theaters with Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Video game movies are a few underway. Some are quite close to its premiere, as is the case with Monster Hunter. Others are not so clear, as with Uncharted, the film that has already lost six directors since it began to work on it (although the loss of the latter does not seem to have modified the premiere plans). There is also some ongoing series like Halo, which for now seems to look good although it has also been announced for a long time and we have known little about it.

