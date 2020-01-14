Remarkable and effective trailer of Antena 3

Share it:

A man is in a hotel, eating cocaine balls. We know nothing about him except that he is Spanish. Going to the airport, he is stopped at the security checkpoint, his mule race is truncated when he is stopped. Thus begins 'Lost', the new thriller of Atresmedia that Antena 3 premieres tonight.

Daniel Grao ('Gigantes') plays this man, named Antonio. A father who, years ago (in 2006, according to the second episode) suffered the kidnapping of his daughter. At the beginning we don't know very well why Antonio has finished living in Valencia to be under Colombian justice, but it soon seems clear that he is where he wants to be.

On the other hand, we know Angelita (Adriana Paz), Antonio's legal lawyer with important contacts in the courts and outside them. Contacts you will try to take advantage of for your new client to survive in jail and find out what's up with him.

In addition, in the cast we have Melani Olivares, Ana María Orozco, Carolina Lapausa, Fernando Solorzano, Verónica VelásquezJon Arias, Luis Miguel Hurtado, Juan Carlos Messier, Pedro Suárez, María del Rosario Barreto, David Trejos and Mario Bolaños, among others in a plot that runs between Spain and Colombia.

The first Spanish fiction of 2020 starts with a note

'Lost' has the honor of be the first Spanish fiction premiere of 2020 And, if this serves as a precedent, we can ensure that this year is starting with a note. Natxo López, creator of the series, manages to raise a disappearance thriller that works quite well.

And, really, I had my qualms because the series looked like paper made of other scraps or, at least, having taken many trends and putting them in the same cauldron to see what happens. Drug trafficking, Colombia, disappearances, parents courage, that everything seems to be part of a great plan of the "good", a co-star stuck to the neck in things chungas.

But it is an incredibly effective mix that, even when the time comes to unveil key elements, ensures that you don't lose any interest. In its first episodes, the series wants to make it clear that the why will matter more than the who.

The one that get to the point does not mean that 'Lost' is obvious. The team of scriptwriters of Natxo López knows how to keep the chain of events that the series has in mind, jumping from past to present to deepen the history of Soledad's disappearance and everything that it caused at the time.

Having seen two of the eleven episodes that make up the first season of the series, we must recognize that 'Lost' hooks … and does not need many devices to do it. A solvent direction, a vibrant script and a successful cast combine perfectly in a solid thriller that, hopefully, does not deflate after its presentation.