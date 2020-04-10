remains one of the best series of recent years in its brilliant start

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

So many years later I still remember the curious way in which those responsible for ‘South Park’ decided to start the second season of the series after the cliffhanger with which he finished the first time. Halfway between the genius and the tease, they completely broke the expectations of the fans and on another level that is what ‘The Good Fight’ has done at the start of its fourth season.

Followers of the series will remember that the end of the third season launched the idea that a SWAT team was about to attack the apartment where Diane and Kurt live. Sure, we were all looking forward to what might come of it, but the kings have chosen to go off on a tangent in an episode that brilliantly raises an alternate universe, both for the series and in reality.

From here you will find spoilers for the first episode of the fourth season.

An unexpected start

As soon as you start watching ‘The Gangs Deals with Alternate Reality’ one realizes that everything is more like the first episode of the series than before until we are presented with a scenario in which it was Hilary Clinton and not Donald Trump who triumphed in the 2016 elections. A curious game in which the viewer must want to enter and let themselves go to see what exactly he is going to propose.

The easy thing would have been to discard it as the most reasonable option because it will not have real weight in the plots of the series, but it is also not convenient to rule out the possibility that it has introduced some ideas that will be taken up later. However, what really mattered here is the game that gave change a fact as important to the series as the Trump presidency.

Since its inception, ‘The Good Fight’ has been spoken of as a series deeply marked by the current President of the United States, giving little less than to understand that the world would have been a wonderful place with Clinton in command. The first few minutes are totally pointing in that direction, but the King they know how to handle Diane's emotions very well so that they are in line with what they want the chapter to contribute to the series.

Therefore, it makes all the sense in the world that they use the #MeToo movement to go dynamiting that apparently ideal world in which Diane was. They have even managed to brilliantly handle the presence of Harvey Weinstein, one of my biggest fears, since in the past – I think especially about several episodes of 'The Good Wife'- the King had shown that they do not always handle the use of characters well real, but here it is impeccable and at all times at the service of what they want to tell us.

Entertaining and thoughtful at the same time

With this, 'The Good Fight' is also sincere and thoughtful in its way of approaching it, making it clear that the scenario in which we find ourselves serves to feed or not certain movements and in its own way even says something in favor of the reasons why that someone can defend Trump. It is an episode that knows how to combine entertainment so much for how playful it is, without a doubt the most of the series in that facet until now, with the need for one to stop to think a little about how realistic everything is that happens in just under 40 minutes.

That tight duration is another detail that has caught my attention. It is not difficult to think of a first montage in which they expand more on certain topics when what has come to CBS All Access -and Movistar + in Spain- is simply round and leads smoothly towards the resolution of the cliffhanger of the previous season. After all, Kurt does not exist in that ideal world that ends up becoming almost a nightmare, but yes in the series.

In its own way, the episode has served to illustrate all the drama that the character could go through with that SWAT assault, but it has done it surprising us and with style. The only question that remains is to know what direction the series that has lost the axis that Maia supposed. Already in the previous season there were episodes that showed that they could go on without her, but at least I missed her when she went into the background. We will see now.

In short

Good The Good Fight ’is back in style with an excellent first episode that may not tell us anything about what is to come, but in return it has served to remind us how good this series is and how much we missed it. We have seven more chapters ahead – they should be nine, but two could not be completed due to the coronavirus crisis – so we still have a lot to enjoy with one of the best series in recent years.