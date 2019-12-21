Religion of Ancient Egypt: characteristics

Share it:

The religion of Ancient Egypt was practiced for more than 3,000 years. He was a polytheist and believed in the extraordinary power of nature.

Polytheistic

The religion of Ancient Egypt was polytheistic. That is, the Egyptians believed in several gods. At first the gods were zoomorphs, with animal form. With the passage of time they were attributed human characteristics. The gods had a very important role in the daily life of society. They even informed the pharaohs about what they should do.

Offerings

The Egyptians used the offerings to worship their gods. They were performed in temples, and sometimes included human sacrifices.

Amulets

The amulets had a transcendental role in the Ancient Egypt. Objects that offered both protection and powers. The Egyptians believed that thanks to them they could attract health, work, money, love ..

The amulets were the most diverse. Many were precious stones They wore their neck or wrists.

Temple

He place of worship in Ancient Egypt It was the temple, the house of the gods. The interior of the temples was composed of different rooms and corridors. The distribution was very complex, to the point that today there are many passageways that do not know where they are going.

Mummification

The mummification was performed by priests. It consisted of removing vital organs from the body and subsequently washing the body. Then, the dead were placed in graves and wrapped in cloth.

Inside the tombs food was placed so that the soul could feed on the trip. After mummification the "judgment of the dead", in which everything the deceased had done throughout his life was evaluated.