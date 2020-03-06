Releases of the week (03/05/2020): 'Onward', 'Bloodshot' and more …

Share it:

I don't know very well how it happened, but we are already in the middle of March 2020; and what better way to welcome him than with a new review of the billboard releases that will arrive this Friday day 5 to our cinemas, which come from the hand of the last wonder of the Pixar animation studio after their victory at the Oscars with 'Toy Story 4'.

Next to Dan Scanlon's epic fantasy, Vin Diesel gets into superhero mode in the first adaptation of a Valiant comic to the big screen and Blake Lively becomes a killing weapon in the new film by Reed Morano in the main claims of a weekend with premieres as varied as recommended.

'Onward' (2020)

In favor: 'Onward' is a true delight with which Pixar has recovered all the magic that had been slightly lost between the "sequels" that the study was suffering. His road movie spirit camouflaged under an epic fantasy of manual, his production design and the rich lore that I saw among his sequences. The sense of humor of the film and its ability to touch the sensitive fiber put the icing on the cake.

Against: It can give the feeling that it does not fully exploit the possibilities offered by the broad universe in which it is set.

'Bloodshot' (2020)

In favor: The first adaptation of a Valiant comic has turned out to be a pleasant surprise; A superhero story with funny, self-conscious sci-fi touches, with a set-pieces designed with a pretty good hand and with a cast that has a great time at all times. We add a good dose of humor and have a very decent entertainment without any pretensions.

Against: Certain budget deficiencies are noticed that prevent visual effects from fully appearing. This also causes the action sequences to suffer; You can see a good job as far as choreography is concerned, but the way of rolling them and assembling them, with an excess of fragmentation, remains spectacular. His script could have been much more refined and dodged with greater solvency the mechanisms of origin stories.

'The rhythm of revenge' ('The Rythm Section', 2019)

In favor: Some sequences of action, particularly inspired and performed with spectacular austerity and fleeing technical effects. Jude Law, as usual, is impeccable in his role as a disturbed mentor and rises, probably, as the best of the film. Blake Lively, who does what he can with the material.

Against: On a discursive level the film gives some blind sticks almost as large as those of his libretto, threshing, generic, obvious and unnecessarily convoluted for the simple content. The construction of the main character and its evolution could not be more implausible. It is a true narrative nonsense.

'Harriet: In Search of Freedom' ('Harriet', 2019)

In favor: His exploration of abolitionism, directed with a great pulse by Kasi Lemmons and starring a Cynthia Erivo whose Oscar nomination for best actress of the year was more than justified. His ability to thrill is at the level of careful production design and photography direction by John Toll.

Against: As much as you try, 'Harriet' fails to deviate from the most well-used mechanisms of the manual biopic, so the surprise factor is almost entirely ruled out.

Plus…

'Invisible' (2020)

Gracia Querejeta returns after 'Wave of crimes' with this drama led by a great cast that includes names such as Emma Suarez, Adriana Ozores and Nathalie Poza.

'Skin' (2019)

An unrecognizable Jamie Bell is put at the service of Guy Nattiv in the winner of the FIPRESCI Award of the 2018 edition of the Toronto Festival.

'Save or die' ('Sauver ou périr', 2018)

The Frenchman Frédéric Tellier directs this drama based on real events focused on the experiences of a Parisian firefighter.

'The best is yet to come' ('Le meilleur reste à ven', 2019)

The French comedy returns to our billboard with 'The best is yet to come', directed by Matthieu Delaporte and Alexandre de La Patellière.

'The perfect candidate' ('The Perfect Candidate', 2019)

Haifaa Al-Mansour returns to Saudi Araiba seven years after 'The Green Bicycle' with a new drama with a strong feminist charge.

'The chambermaid' (2018)

Lila Avilés debuts in the direction with a social drama winner of the Special Jury Prize at the Havana Festival.

'The green wave (Let it be law)' (2018)

The Argentine Juan Diego Solanas signs this documentary about the battle waged in order to make possible a legal abortion law in the Latin American country.

'The Journey of Javier Heraud' (2019)

The Peruvian documentary 'The Journey of Javier Heraud' closes the premieres, focusing on the figure of the poet of Lima that gives name to the title.

The Espinof team recommendations

Víctor López G.: 'Onward'. If 'Toy Story 4' left you a bittersweet taste on the palate and you began to suspect a certain stagnation in Pixar, you are in luck. Because, with 'Onward', the animation studio has returned in style, and has done so with a delicious epic fantasy with a magnificent sense of humor, a narrative quality at the forefront of the medium and the whole heart that has us Bad company. A real delight with a lore and elaborate production design to place among the great titles made in Pixar.

Jorge Loser: 'The invisible man'. A solid revision of the myth by an increasingly skilled Leigh Wannell behind the camera and with his natural ability in a script that manages to achieve a balance of tone between social commentary and the purely palomitero, with sequences of pure anguish and tension General irreproachable that takes advantage of empty spaces and corners to create a great monster without special effects. Except for some unnecessary underlines, one of the best horror films of what we have of the year.

Mikel Zorrilla: 'Bloodshot'. For being a good entertainment that knows how to link the cinema with action hero with the current superhero cinema to create a curious mix that follows with interest. He would have used money to boost his most spectacular side, but one never disconnects, it is known how to take advantage of Vin Diesel's interpretative profile, humor is used correctly and the final big strike is quite effective. One option to consider if you want to have a good time at the cinema.