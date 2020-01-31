Releases of the week (01/31/2020): 'Underwater', 'Adú' and more …

Share it:

It is time to say goodbye to the month of January while we look at the impending ceremony of the Oscars in a Friday, January 31 that leaves us some premieres discreet billboard, but not negligible at all, starting with an appetizing tape of underwater terror starring our dear Kristen Stewart.

In addition, the new production of the Mediaset house starring Luis Tosar, the expected biopic of Judy Garland starring Renée Zellweger, the latest from Trey Edward Shults after the fantastic 'Arrive at night' and an assortment of international tapes of all genres, forms and colors.

'Underwater' (2020)

In favor: Its lack of complexes and the way it avoids running around to go directly to the important thing, which is to offer an underwater monster horror story with which to have a good time. Kristen Stewart, who continues to prove her worth in front of the cameras. The lovecraft dyes acquired by the story add a point of salt to the whole.

Against: Despite its successful production design, the aquatic sequences reveal the tight budget of the film. Within the monster movies offers nothing new, much less revolutionary.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Underwater': an effective nightmare that drinks from 'Alien' and Lovecraft

'Adú' (2020)

In favor: The muscle of the Mediaset brand house production, coupled with the successful staging of Salvador Calvo, shape a feature film with enviable visual power. In addition to his technical invoice, his fantastic cast and narrative make 'Adú' stand out.

Against: His message and speech are clear enough that the film wastes part of his tight two hours of over-explaining footage. Sometimes it borders the melodrama grounds.

'Judy' (2019)

In favor: Renée Zellweger's interpretation, which stands out over each and every other formal and narrative element of the film. His right connections with the MeToo movement, decades before its creation. Some of their musical numbers manage to emerge.

Against: The film transforms the powerful personal hell, full of traumas and addictions, by Judy Garland, into a soporific, syncopated and repetitive story in which it is easy to lose interest.

Criticism in Espinof: ‘Judy’: Renée Zellweger's great performance justifies his Golden Globe in an erratic biopic

'A moment in time – Waves' ('Waves', 2019)

In favor: How under the guise of a romantic drama to use, Trey Edward Shults manages to shape a feature film with unexpected strength, both in regards to his visual bet and in the ability to move his inspired story. His fabulous cast and the soundtrack of Trent Renzor and Atticus Ross finish putting the icing on the cake.

Against: Shults does not finish risking and reaffirming in his speeches, leaving something lame the whole and losing some strength. Some passages slightly abuse clichés that might bother some viewers.

Plus…

'For all death' (2020)

Alfonso Sánchez returns to the fray with a new black comedy after 'The world is his' and 'The world is ours'.

Criticism in Espinof: 'For all death', a discreet sainete without the freshness of 'The world is ours'

'Flying together' ('Donne-moi des ailes', 2019)

Nicolas Vanier signs this adventure with an environmental message and aerial planes to fall as we fly alongside his protagonists.

'Operation Panda' ('The Big Trip', 2019)

The children's proposal of the week comes from Russia, in the form of a 3D animated film directed by Natalia Nilova.

'My little big farm' ('The Biggest Little Farm', 2018)

John Chester directs this documentary in which he and his wife leave everything to devote themselves to cultivate and work on a farm.

'Ether' (2018)

The Polish thriller written and directed by the filmmaker Krzysztof Zanussi is closed.

The Espinof team recommendations

Víctor López G .: 'Diamonds in the rough (Uncut Gems)'. In an industry in which large studios, with pleasant exceptions, introduce us to the throat with clonic and soulless productions, A24 has risen like an oasis with the freshest delicious water we can take to our mouths. His last gift has been 'Diamonds in the rough'; a new recital of the Safdie brothers, who have played it with a triple in the last minute and have put it clean in an exercise of enormous style. Jet anxiety and pure adrenaline without cutting with a giant Adam Sandler. Too bad it only reaches us through Netflix, because watching it on the big screen is an unparalleled experience.

Kiko Vega: 'Ema.' Polyamory on the dance floor, a twisted and punk story about the strength of affection and family in the film most sound of a filmmaker who seemed to have no visual limits. All this seasoned with a reggaeton that benefits from Sergio Armstrong's portentous lighting and where the best music of all is that Nicolas Jaar has composed for the new film by the Chilean director. Pablo Larraín has always been an extraordinary narrator, and now he has found a story to suit him. A pity that the reboot of 'Suspiria' was not going to stop at your hands. Gaspar what?

Juan Luis Caviaro: '1917'. A true feat, an experience of an incredible immersion capacity thanks to the ingenious staging of Sam Mendes, which simulates a single large two-hour sequence shot. The captivating photography of Roger Deakins, the exciting music of Thomas Newman and an impeccable cast contribute to creating an amazing film. It is the main favorite to win at the Oscars and certainly deserves to win.

If the premieres of this week do not attract your attention or you want to recover titles that have been on the billboard for longer, remember that you can take a look at the films we recommend last week and the previous one. Good cinema to all!