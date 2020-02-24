Releases of HBO Spain in March 2020: New series and films

Share it:

We face the last week of February as we do every month, looking to the future. Y not only because we have a new season of 'Westworld' on the horizon, but we have a whole month full of premieres on the platforms and we have to review everything that comes to HBO Spain.

We have a very interesting and juicy month. The new David Simon arrives, 'The conspiracy against America', and a couple of FX news such as 'Dave' and 'Devs', the new Alex Garland series. The final season of 'Vikings' also arrives.

Series

'Blessed patience' ('Breeders')

Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard They lead this new comedy in which we will follow the misadventures of a couple of first-time parents while they navigate in what it means to raise the offspring. Something that adds to the arrival of her absent father.

'Pairs and nons'

Set in a dystopian world, the series describes an alternative history in which the African people have managed to outdo Europe both technologically and organizationally.

'Dave'

Lil Dicky, aka Dave Burd, is the center of this semi-autobiographical series in which he portrays how a twenty-year-old neurotic decides to become one of the best rappers of all time. Of course, the first thing is to convince your friends and family that it works for it.

'Devs'

And watch out for the limited series of Alex Garland, director of 'Annihilation', among others. In this series we are told the story of a computer engineer who investigates the secrets of the development department of her company, convinced that she can be key in the disappearance of her boyfriend.

'The plot against America'

But probably the most awaited series for March is the new creation of David Simon. An "alternative history" mini-series in which a working-class Jewish family observes the rise to power of a xenophobic war hero.

Documentaries

'The golden girl'

Documentary focused on the figure of Andreea Răducan, an elite gymnast from Romania who won gold in Sydney 2000 only to be taken away three days later after testing positive for anti-doping control. In this tape we will see how to try to recover his medal and his reputation.

Films

