Releases of HBO Spain in January 2020: new series and films

January arrives in January and while we are preparing to eat the grapes, it is time to know what we have prepared for the first month of 2020 the main video platforms on demand by subscription. A few days ago we met the news of Netflix and today they play know the HBO Spain.

The truth is that the year begins with a couple of very interesting miniseries such as 'The New Pope' and 'The Visitor', the new Stephen King. Then it's a month especially interesting for adult animation lovers, as large series of (adult swim) such as 'Robot Chicken', 'Samurai Jack' and 'Metalocalypse' arrive.



Series

'The New Pope'

Expected sequel to one of the best miniseries we've seen in recent times. John Malkovich arrives at the Vatican as John Paul III, the new occupant of the throne of St. Peter in times shaken by scandals within the Church and with the difficult work of replacing the charismatic Pius XIII (Jude Law).

Premiere: January 11

'The visitor'

New Year, Stephen King adaptation new. On this occasion we find a mystery and terror thriller in which the brutal murder of a child leads the detective in charge of the case (Ben Mendelsohn) to stop a dear teacher and coach in front of everyone. Everything points to what he has been. However, there is also indisputable evidence that it was more than a hundred kilometers away.

Premiere: January 13th

'Avenue 5'

Hugh Laurie stars in Armando Iannucci's new series ('Veep'), which this time away from Earth for a comedy set on a space cruiser with luxury amenities. When difficulties begin, the crew must manage to satisfy their dissatisfied passengers.

Premiere: January 20

'Into the dark' T2 (4/1)

'Manifest' T2 (8/1)

'The New Pope' (11/1)

'The visitor' (13/1)

'Legends of Tomorrow' T5 (15/1)

'Avenue 5' (20/1)

'Larry David' T10 (20/1)

'The Eric André Show' T1-3 (22/1)

'The Jellies' T1-2 (1/22)

'Metalocalypse' T1-3 (22/1)

'Mr. Pickles' T1-3 (22/1)

'Robot Chicken' T1-9 (22/1)

'Samurai Jack' T1-5

'The Shivering Truth' T1 (22/1)

'Tigstone' T1 (22/1)

'Your Pretty Face is Going To Hell' T1-3 (22/1)

Films

January 1

'Anaconda'

'The arrival'

'Charlie's Angels'

'The body'

'Dreamgirls'

'Philadelphia'

'Flashdance'

'Saturday night Fever'

'Grease'

'Inferno'

'The Challenge (The Walk)'

'Thirst for revenge'

'Her parents'

'His parents'

'Now the parents are them'

'Passengers'

'Resident Evil: Final Chapter'

'T2: Tainspotting'

'Underworld: The Awakening'

Rest of january



'War of the Worlds' (3/1)

'The masters of the news' (10/1)

'Matrix' (13/1)

'Matrix Reloaded' (13/1)

'Matrix Revolution' (13/1)

'The Ring'

'The Ring 2'

HBO Kids