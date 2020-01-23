Releases Movistar + February 2020: new series and movies

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Aren't you doing long January?, because I have the feeling that it never ends. But there is only one week left in the month and as heralds of the arrival of February are the notes of the new series and movies coming soon To the platforms. In this case, see Movistar's.

As for series, we don't have many premiere fictions but we have the arrivals of the new series of series as followed as 'Better Call Saul' and 'Outlander'. On the side of originals, that comedy comes back that is 'Shame' and yes, the Rubius series, 'Virtual Hero' with its second season.

Series

'Better Call Saul' (T5)

In a month without premiere fiction series, we will vindicate the arrival of season 5 of 'Better Call Saul', the excellent spin-off of 'Breaking Bad' that arrives on the platform with its penultimate season in which every time The Saul Goodman that we met is more present. Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn Y Giancarlo Esposito star in these new episodes.

All series in February

Films

'Farming'

Within the unpublished cinema that arrives at Movistar + is the directorial debut of Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje. Tape based on his adolescence as a young Nigerian alienated in the white United Kingdom who joins a band of skinheads in a story of racial identity crisis.

All the movies that arrive in February

Documentaries

'The Palmar de Troya'

Original Movistar + documentary series that Review the history of this Andalusian split of the Church and portrays the Palmarian universe from the original Marian apparitions to the assault on the headquarters of the congregation by its former pope.

All documentary premieres