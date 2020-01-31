Releases HBO Spain February 2020: new series and movies

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

While we say goodbye to January, it's time to see what's new in the main streaming platforms in Spain. Last week we learned about Netflix and Movistar + … and it is time to know all the series and movies that arrive in February at HBO Spain.

Among the great news of the month we have the return of 'The great friend' with its second season and the arrival of 'Katy Keene', the first "official" spin-off from 'Riverdale', which is not the second series based on Archie comics.

Series

'McMillion $'

A rather unusual case, or at least at certain levels, that HBO explores in a six-episode documentary. We moved to the 90s, when a Well-known fast food franchise begins with a Monopoly promotion With countless prizes at stake. Everything seems in order … except for the fact that one "Uncle Jerry" has managed to rig this initiative through great fraud.

'Katy Keene'

Being 'Riverdale' one of the most fashionable teenage series, it was logical that their spin-offs of the Archie universe began to emerge. We jump five years in the future to see the future fashion legend land in New York ready to eat it all. Lucy Hale plays the protagonist alongside Ashleigh Murray, Camille Hyde, Jonny Beauchamp, Julia Chan, Lucien Laviscount, Zane Holtz and Katherine LaNasa.

All series that arrive in February

'McMillion $' (4/2)

'Katy Keene' (7/2)

'High Maintenance' T4 (8/2)

'The Super Friend: A Bad Name' T2 (10/2)

'Strike Back' T7 (15/2)

'Last week tonight with John Oliver' T7 (18/2)

Documentaries

'Ali & Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes'

A great review of the relationship between Muhammad Ali and television presenter Dick Cavett, who regularly discussed in his program the news, fighting and social news with the mythical boxer.

All documentaries and comedy specials on HBO

'Ali & Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes' (12/2)

'We are the Dream: The Kids of Oakland MLK Oratorial Fest' (12/2)

'Whitmer Thomas: The Golden One' (2/23)

Films

Kids