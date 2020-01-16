Released a trailer for the 140th episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

Share it:

As you probably know, in the last few weeks the last narrative arc of Boruto Naruto Next Generations has ended, with a general detachment from the events narrated in the manga which however seems to have faded since the next arc of history will be precisely that of the Mujina bandits.

In short, the adventures of Boruto and his companions are on the verge of reconnect with the events of paper production, an announcement that has been able to galvanize fans who are now looking forward to seeing the arrival of the new episodes that will kick off everything, with the date currently set at 26 January 2020 with one episode per week.

In short, it is really missing just before the great moment, but in the meantime we can deceive the wait with the imminent 140th episode of the production, which will represent the last step before the narrative arc of the bandits Mujina and all that will result. Through Twitter in fact, a promotional trailer of the episode was shared – viewable at the bottom of the news – which allows you to see various characters of the work – including, in particular, Chocho and Ino – and numerous scenes from the episode.

Just in recent days, moreover, some fans have put on display the design that they would have liked to see for Naruto within Boruto Naruto Next Generations.