Release date, trailer, images

Spoilers for the first season of 'Challenge Me' below

'Challenge me' has been Netflix's latest bet on the mystery, drama and murder series. The series originally premiered on the USA Network at the end of last year but thanks to Netflix we have been able to enjoy it since March in our country. The series follows two best friends from high school and cheerleaders Calls Addy Hanlon and Beth Cassidy, whose relationship will be threatened with the arrival of their new coach, Colette French.

Addy falls into Colette's nets, arousing Beth's jealousy, who doesn't trust her coach. And really Beth was absolutely right, since at the end of the first season we can see how Colette and her husband have been guilty of the murder (which they tried to pass off as suicide) of Sergeant Will.

After seeing that end of the first season, we need to know if there will be a second. Until confirmed, this is all we need to know about it.

'Challenge me', season 2, when is it released?

The series premiered on the USA Network on December 29, 2019 and ended on March 8. If this second season is confirmed, we assume that it will also return in December 2020, although at this rate and with the coronavirus involved, everything could be delayed a lot.

'Challenge me', season 2, who returns?



Colette (Willa Fitzgerald), Addy (Herizen Guardiola) and Beth (Marlo Kelly) are the main characters of the series from the first episode, so we assume that they will return in this new installment.

Along with them we hope to see other important characters such as Beth's stepsister, Tacy (Alison Thornton), the father of both, Bert (Paul Fitzgerald), and Colette's husband, Matt (Rob Heaps). We also can't forget the rest of the cheer team and the mothers of Hanlon and Beth.

'Challenge me', season 2, what will happen?

It seems that the unconfirmed second season of the series will continue to be based on the same novel that the first was based on, according to his showrunner.

"The paths of mystery will go very close to the original story, but we have only reached half of it in the first season", he stated for Entertainment Weekly.

"We are allowed to build more story because the book only happens from a character's point of view, it is very unusual and it gets a lot into your head. The series, however, changes between the point of view of Addy, Beth and the coach We go deeper and give another perspective from more characters, with team dynamics. "

'Challenge me', season 2, official trailer

There are no trailer and images from the second season yet. It would be impossible since it has not even been confirmed yet. Normally, these arrive one more before the premiere of the series, so we expect it to arrive at the end of the year.

‘Rétame’ can be seen on Netflix Spain.