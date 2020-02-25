Entertainment

release date, synopsis, trailer

February 25, 2020
Lisa Durant
Undoubtedly, 'A peaceful place' It is one of the favorite genre films for the public in recent years, which has made its sequel one of the most anticipated films of 2020. Although there was a time in which John Krasinski did not seem convinced to return to this universe full of monsters, finally this has not only written 'A quiet place 2', It also returns on board as director and actor, but:

What is the release date of 'A Quiet Place 2'? And his synopsis? And the cast? When will we have a trailer or images of the movie?

'A QUIET PLACE 2', POSTER

Today we have just witnessed a new movie poster.

A quiet place 2 poster

Paramount

A quiet place 2 teaser poster

Paramount

'A QUIET PLACE 2', TRAILER

The first trailer of the movie has already seen the light and you can see it at the beginning of this article. In addition, this teaser trailer was launched in late 2019.

Together with them, we have just enjoyed a new breakthrough in the 2020 Super Bowl. This has little footage that we have not seen yet, but if something has different is that it finally confirms what so many fans of the original needed, and that John Krasinski Go back to the sequel.

'A QUIET PLACE 2', MAKING OF

'A QUIET PLACE 2', OFFICIAL IMAGES

a quiet place 2Total Film

a quiet place 2Total Film

imageTotal Film

'A QUIET PLACE 2', PREMIERE DATE

Although it was said that we were not going to have this sequel between us until May 15, 2020, it seems that we can enjoy it from the 19 of March of that same year.

'A QUIET PLACE 2', SYNOPSIS

Apparently, the sequel will begin right after the events of 'A quiet place', with Evelyn Abbott and her children, Regan, Marcus and the newborn baby, willing to face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their struggle for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, the family will quickly realize that creatures that hunt for sound are not the only threats lurking beyond the sandy path.

A quiet place 2

Paramount


'A QUIET PLACE 2', DEAL

'A quiet place 2' will be starring family members from the original movie that survived, Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe. These will join Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou.

