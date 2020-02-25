release date, synopsis, trailer

Share it:

Undoubtedly, 'A peaceful place' It is one of the favorite genre films for the public in recent years, which has made its sequel one of the most anticipated films of 2020. Although there was a time in which John Krasinski did not seem convinced to return to this universe full of monsters, finally this has not only written 'A quiet place 2', It also returns on board as director and actor, but:

What is the release date of 'A Quiet Place 2'? And his synopsis? And the cast? When will we have a trailer or images of the movie?



'A QUIET PLACE 2', POSTER

Today we have just witnessed a new movie poster.

Paramount

'A QUIET PLACE 2', TRAILER

The first trailer of the movie has already seen the light and you can see it at the beginning of this article. In addition, this teaser trailer was launched in late 2019.

Together with them, we have just enjoyed a new breakthrough in the 2020 Super Bowl. This has little footage that we have not seen yet, but if something has different is that it finally confirms what so many fans of the original needed, and that John Krasinski Go back to the sequel.

'A QUIET PLACE 2', MAKING OF

'A QUIET PLACE 2', OFFICIAL IMAGES