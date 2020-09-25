release date revealed!

The famous French actor Omar Sy | is the first black actor to take on the role of Arsene Lupin in the series Lupin, for which the streaming on demand service Netflix has just released the first official trailer also revealing the release date.

Produced in collaboration with Gaumont Television, the series is a free adaptation of Maurice LeBlanc’s novels, written since 1905 and already a source of inspiration for films, television series and cartoons: the official Netflix site describes it as a contemporary reinterpretation of the classic French story of Arsenius Lupine, gentleman thief and master of disguises, and the trailer makes clear all the characteristics of the adaptation.

The first three episodes of the series, created by George Kay (Criminal, Killing Eve) in collaboration with François Uzan (Family Business), will be directed by Louis Leterrier (Now You See Me, The Dark Crystal). Among the cast are also Reed Hervé Pierre, Nicole Garcia (Who You Think I Am), Clotilde Hesme (Chocolat), Ludivine Sagnier (Swimming pool, The New Pope), Antoine Gouy (Budapest), Shirine Boutella e Soufiane Guerrab.

Lupin will be available to all subscribers to the streaming on demand service from January 2021. What do you think of the trailer? Tell us in the comments!

