release date, cast and plot of the series with Elisabeth Moss

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

First with Margaret Atwood’s novel and then with the dystopian series starring Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale has upset its audience by addressing a multitude of more than current issues, always combining grit and narrative brutality with an enviable technical department. So here’s everything we know about the upcoming fourth season.

Originally scheduled for autumn 2020, due to Covid the production had to suspend the works, so much to do postpone the release date to 2021 and unfortunately the exact release date has not yet been revealed. Everything will depend on the trend of the contagion curve in the United States.

“We had started shooting for two weeks when they were shot, so we didn’t have much to shoot”, Moss told Deadline. “Our writers are actively workingand, of course, by continuing to write each in their own home, so yes, we are still active “.

The fourth season of The Handmand’s Tale, contrary to the last two, it will not consist of 13 episodes but 10, which according to the executive producer Bruce Miller “will benefit the creativity of the series “.

Warning! You will find important below spoilers on the events of the third season!

After the heart-pounding finale that saw June Osborne / Difred’s desperate and failed attempt to save nearly 100 children from the tortures of the dictatorial regime, the first images of The Handmaid’s Tale 4 anticipated great news and upheavals. Gilead is on the verge of a coup and the already fragile equilibrium of the nation is about to fall to the cry of freedom and revolution, of which Difred will obviously be an active supporter. Meanwhile, for the Waterfords the situation is not the best and Fred (Joseph Fiennes) and Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) are about to be tried for war crimes, the developments of which will be addressed however in Season 4.

The future of the series seems much brighter, although there have not yet been confirmations from the broadcaster, it seems that the fourth season of The Handmaid’s Tale won’t be the last. The narrative possibilities are in fact many and to give new life to the characters will be the sequel novel of The Handmaid’s Tale, in bookstores since last September, which will resume the story after a jump of 15 years.

In the next chapters we will also see the directorial debut of Elisabeth Moss, who will direct the episode 4×03 and, according to the actress, the only challenge facing her is having to “working with an incredibly demanding protagonist “.