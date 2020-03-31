Release date and many news for Umibe no Étranger, the most awaited yaoi anime of 2020

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The website dedicated to the anime adaptation of Umibe no Étranger, the famous yaoi work of the mangaka Kanna Kii, revealed today that the adventures of Shun and Mio will be transposed into a film, rather than a television series as estimated by the media. Furthermore, a few minutes ago further details on the production were revealed.

The feature film will debut in Japanese theaters next Sept. 11, as anticipated by the key visual available at the bottom. The distribution is in the hands of the imposing Japanese company Shochiku, while the production was curated by Blue Lynx.

Akiyo Ohashi (Sakura Capsule) directed the anime at Hibari study, in addition to having personally dealt with the script. The author has created the character design of the characters, while Mayumi Watanabe is Takashi Hashimoto they supervised the animation department. The talented Taishi Murata he lent his voice to the protagonist Shun Hashimoto, while Yoshitsugu Matsuoka voiced Mio Chibana.

Umibe no Étranger follows the story of the two boys mentioned above, Shun Hashimoto is My Chibana. The first is a homosexual writer residing on the island of Okinawa, Japan. After coming out on the wedding day, Shun decides to abandon his girlfriend and family by running away and finding himself on the same beach where Mio is located. Between the two a friendship is immediately born but the second, depressed for his family situation and in about to move, he decides to greet him by promising to call him on the phone. After years without feeling, the two meet again.

And what do you think of it? Are you interested in this film? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you are looking for other similar works, we remind you that this year the film by Given, another yaoi highly anticipated by fans of the genre, will also debut.