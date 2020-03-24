Release date and everything we know

Share it:

‘Dare Me’ is a dark and seductive drama based on the Megan Abbott novel of the same name. It premiered on the USA Network at the end of last year but is available internationally on Netflix from this March 20.

When we got the first three episodes so we could write about its premiere, we were quite impressed. The series follows two best friends from high school and cheerleaders Calls Addy Hanlon and Beth Cassidy, whose relationship will be threatened with the arrival of their new coach, Colette French.

Addy, also known as Hanlon, is quickly conquered by Colette's command, and suddenly both friends find themselves hiding things. You really see how his shock dynamics increases as the season progresses.

Beth, by contrast, takes an initially distant position with her new coach, adored by Hanlon. Nothing would be so dangerous if Beth hadn't gotten a video that threatens to wreak havoc on her small town. Suddenly we find that something terrible has happened and Hanlon's hands are covered in blood.

With numerous questions to answer at the end of the first season, will there be a second? Here is everything you need to know about it.

‘Dare Me ’season 2: Release date

The series premiered on December 29, 2019 and ended on March 8. If the second season occurs, we understand that it will also return in December 2020. However, let's not forget that what matters to us here is its international premiere. If we think about watching it on Netflix Spain, we may have to wait again for March next year.

‘Dare Me’ season 2: Cast

Colette (Willa Fitzgerald), Hanlon (Herizen Guardiola) and Beth (Marlo Kelly) are the main characters in the series from the first episode.

Others important include Sergeant Will (Zach Roerig), Beth's evil stepsister, Tacy (Alison Thornton), the father of both, Bert (Paul Fitzgerald), and Colette's husband, Matt (Rob Heaps). We also can't forget the rest of the cheer team and the mothers of Hanlon and Beth. There is no one confirmed and we would not be surprised if someone died along the way except for the three protagonists.

‘Dare Me’ season 2: What will happen?

It seems that the unconfirmed second season of the series will continue to be based on his literary material, according to his showrunner.

"The paths of mystery will go very close to the original story, but we have only reached half of it in the first season," he declared for Entertainment Weekly.

We are allowed to build more history because the book only happens from the point of view of a character, it is very unusual and it gets a lot into your head. The series, however, switches between Addy, Beth and the coach's point of view. We delve deeper and give another perspective from more characters, with team dynamics.

‘Dare Me’ season 2: Trailer

There are no trailer and images from the second season yet. It would be impossible since it has not even been confirmed yet. Normally, these arrive one more before the premiere of the series, so we expect it to arrive at the end of the year.

‘Dare Me’ can be seen through Netflix Spain.

