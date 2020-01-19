Release date and everything we know

Share it:

Note: This article contains important spoilers of the second season of 'Sex Education'

Netflix has not yet confirmed that Laurie Nunn's series will return for a third season. However, this tragicomedy has been one of the ten most popular series of the platform in 2019, both in the USA and in the United Kingdom, so unless capital surprise, it will return.

Its creator, in fact, is very clear. This is what I told LadBible: "I have started to write the third one, but it is a normal part of the process because we work with a very tight schedule, but the season does not yet have the green light nor has it been officially commissioned. We will not know until the end March, so we crossed our fingers. "

Ncuti Gatwa, who plays Eric, also pointed out to Digital Spy that the cast has a contract for a third season, which makes perfect sense considering everything that was left in the air at the end of the second.

This is all you need to know (for now we know) of the third season of 'Sex Education'.

Release date of 'Sex Education, season 3'

The two seasons of the series have been released in January (2019 and 2020, respectively), so we expect the next one to arrive in January 2021.

Cast of 'Sex Education, season 3'

The distribution of the third season has not yet been confirmed but we would bet all our money to return: Otis (Asa Butterfield), Jean (Gillian Anderson), Eric (Ncuti Gatwa), Maeve (Emma Mackey), Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood) , Adam (Connor Swindells), Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling), Ola (Patricia Allison), Lily (Tanya Reynolds), Olivia (Simone Ashley), Ruby (Mimi Keene), Anwar (Chaneil Kular), Steve (Chris Jenks) , Miss Sands (Rakhee Thakrar), Mr Hendricks (Jim Howick) Jakob (Mikael Persbrandt), Mr Groff (Alistair Petrie), Maureen Groff (Samantha Spiro), Jackson's mums Sofia (Hannah Waddingham) and Roz (Sharon Duncan-Brewster) Marchetti , and Remi (James Purefoy), among others.

Season two added three new characters: Eric's ex-boyfriend, Rahim (Sami Outalbali), the super-ready Viv (Chinenye Ezeudu) and Maeve's new neighbor, Isaac (George Robinson). Everyone could return, including Rahim since, although Eric leaves him for Adam, he is still a Moordale student.

If we will see Anne-Marie Duff again as Erin, Maeve's mother, it remains to be seen. They did not leave their relationship precisely on good terms. Sean, Maeve's brother (Edward Bluemel) loved it in the first season but we haven't seen him since. Will he come back in the future?

Plot and plot of 'Sex Education, season 3'

Laurie Nunn is a teacher in the handling of multiple characters and their individual plot lines, waving their wings (large and small), sharing their struggles and anxieties, and all that we need to continue having in season 3.

In a brief review, remember that Ola followed up with Lily and that Otis left a voicemail message on Maeve's phone: "It's you, it's always been you. I love you." But Isaac, who is also in love with Maeve, broke our illusions by erasing Otis' statement.